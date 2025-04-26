Photos / Video: “Hogwarts Always” and Adorable Nifflers Take Over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter for Universal Fan Fest Nights

Check out the Hollywood debut of Hogwarts Always and meet a niffler select nights now through May 18th.

Fans of Harry Potter have a little extra magic sprinkled into Hogsmeade during Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood – like an appearance from the absolutely adorable Niffler!

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

Over at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, guests can enjoy the Hollywood premiere of Hogwarts Always, a breathtaking projection show that debuted last year at Universal Orlando. The show takes you on a magical journey through a school year at Hogwarts with unforgettable music and incredible moments of wizardry, all set against the majestic backdrop of Hogwarts Castle.

Hogsmeade has recently become even livelier with magical creatures. Now is your chance to meet a baby dragon, Occamy and yes, a Niffler who loves shiny, sparkling treasures.

For more information and ticketing, visit the event’s official website here. Universal Fan Fest Nights runs select nights now through May 18th.

