Photos/Videos: Cheer On Your House During The New “Hogwarts Always” at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Guests visiting Universal’s Islands of Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort can now experience some new nighttime fun when visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade with the new projection show, Hogwarts Always.

Guests visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade on select nights can delight in the newest nighttime extravaganza, Hogwarts Always – an incredible new projection show that takes guests on a journey through iconic moments of a school year at Hogwarts. Set against the radiant backdrop of Hogwarts castle, this new show features a stunning display of visuals inspired by memorable moments from the Harry Potter films including the exhilarating ride aboard the Hogwarts Express, the Sorting Ceremony and many more that will captivate witches, wizards and Muggles of all ages.

More fun and remarkably different than previous Hogwarts projections shows, Hogwarts Always also offers different endings based on what house (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, or Hufflepuff) wins the house cup! You may have already watched our video above, check out another below with a different ending!

You can catch the new show on select nights throughout the summer at Universal Orlando. If you’d like to see the show for yourself, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your travel needs.