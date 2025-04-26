Photos: Hunt for Eggs and Meet Yoshi for the First Time During Universal Fan Fest Nights

Yoshis, in green, pink and blue varieties, are meeting guests for the first time at Universal Studios Hollywood

Yoshi is taking over Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood during Universal Fan Fest Nights with a special egg hunt and the chance to meet the beloved character for the first time.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s new event Universal Fan Fest Nights is finally here! Officially starting on April 25th, the event invites fans of sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, and anime into unforgettable and immersive experiences designed around the worlds of Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as enhanced experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World. The after hours event, which offers somewhat of a twist on the Halloween Horror Nights experience, offers what Universal is calling in-world experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, meet and greets, and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found during the normal operating day.

The Yoshis have hidden eggs throughout Super Nintendo World and it's up to you to find them. You’ll begin the experience by picking up a headband before you go to find the large Yoshi eggs hidden throughout the Mushroom Kingdom. Near each egg are team members with stickers, and if you collect them all, you get to meet a pink or blue Yoshi! It should be noted, you will have to have all stickers in order to enter the meet & greet, which is located on the upper level of Super Nintendo World.

Separately from the egg hunt, guests also have the opportunity to meet with the classic green Yoshi.

While Universal Fan Fest Nights runs through 2:00 a.m., Super Nintendo World actually closes early at midnight – something that was not advertised. On the first night, the line to meet a non-green Yoshi was cut an hour before the area closed, and green Yoshi’s line seemed to always get capped before he stepped out for a set.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for continuing coverage from the first-ever Universal Fan Fest Nights! For more information and ticketing, visit the event’s official website here. The event runs select nights now through May 18th.

