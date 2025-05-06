Universal Studios Hollywood Holding Park Takeover Nighttime Event for Pass Members in June
You can reserve a spot now for the event, which is free for annual and season pass members.
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced an Annual Pass Member Park Takeover nighttime event for June.
What’s Happening:
- Held on June 5, 2025, the Park Takeover event for Annual and Season Pass Members, presented by Coca-Cola, runs from 8:00pm-12:00am PT.
- The event will include rides and attractions, character meet-and-greets, a silent disco, photo ops, and the Coca-Cola Zone with themed games, DJ’s, and more.
- Admission is free with an advance online reservation. Space is limited. First come, first served.
- The event is available only to current Pass Members. No additional guests will be admitted and additional Pass Members cannot be admitted without a reservation.
- Annual Pass members can make their reservations for the Park Takeover now at this link. You can get more info at the FAQ page for the event.
More From Universal Studios Hollywood:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com