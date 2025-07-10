"Terrifier" Haunted House and Merch Announced for Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood

Fans of the Terrifier film franchise are going to want to grab tickets to Halloween Horror Nights at either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Studios Hollywood (or both, if you’re truly dedicated), as Art the Clown is getting his own haunted house on both coasts.

What’s happening:

Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood have announced that a Terrifier haunted house will be among the offerings at this year’s offerings at the Halloween Horror Nights event on both coasts.

haunted house will be among the offerings at this year’s offerings at the Halloween Horror Nights event on both coasts. Inspired by the popular Terrifier franchise of horror films created by Damien Leone, this new haunted house will bring HHN guests face-to-face with the sadistic supernatural serial killer known as Art the Clown. An announcement video was also released this morning by Universal, and limited-release merchandise such as a Terrifier t-shirt, bag, and graphic puzzle piece for the collectible Halloween Horror Night frame will become available tomorrow, Friday July 11th, via Universal’s official website

franchise of horror films created by Damien Leone, this new haunted house will bring HHN guests face-to-face with the sadistic supernatural serial killer known as Art the Clown. An announcement video was also released this morning by Universal, and limited-release merchandise such as a t-shirt, bag, and graphic puzzle piece for the collectible Halloween Horror Night frame will become available tomorrow, Friday July 11th, via Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights from Friday, August 29th through Sunday, November 2nd at Universal Orlando Resort Universal Studios Hollywood

Watch Terrifier Universe Announcement Video – Halloween Horror Nights 2025:

What they’re saying:

Universal Studios: “During Halloween Horror Nights, guests will experience an unfathomable level of gore as they try to escape becoming Art the Clown’s next victim. ‘Terrifier’ is a grisly haunted house oozing with a new sense of terror that takes guests into Art the Clown’s gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2. Guests will be overwhelmed by the sights, sounds, smells and dread of Art’s grotesque kills, gleefully displayed for all to see. As fans make their way through the claustrophobic corridors, they will encounter familiar faces, including Vicky and the Little Pale Girl, and witness iconic kills from the franchise. Chaos reigns at the Clown Café, terror festers in a revolting bathroom and holiday cheer turns deadly in a Christmas nightmare. Guests must escape Art’s twisted world—or become his next gruesome display."

More Halloween Horror Nights News: