Third Installment of Fan-Favorite Haunted House Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

Fans will notice that the description includes the return of another fan favorite character to the event.

As we approach the launch of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, we are learning of the return of a fan-favorite Haunted House series with the announcement of another Haunted House for the event.

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced another of their haunted houses for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights event.

The house: Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America.

The description that comes along with the announcement reads: “One wails. One bites. One beguiles. La Llorona, La Muelona, and La Siguanaba await in the dark. Three legends La Muerte wants you to meet, but you’ll wish you never did."

This marks, obviously, the third version of this original concept house for the event, with the first two installments in the two prior years of the event. As such, the house has become a fan favorite, with a similar house debuting at Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando in 2024 with Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America.

The house joins a lineup of other announced haunted houses at the event, including Jason Universe Fallout.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Studios Hollywood from September 4th through November 2nd, 2025.

The Return of La Llorona:

Sure to excite some fans with this announcement is the mere mention of La Llorona. La Llorona is a Latin-American urban legend about a woman who drowns her children in a river because her husband left her for a younger woman. Realizing what she had done she drowned herself in the river as well. The legend says that she now wanders the Earth looking for her children. Parents would use this story to scare their children into behaving because they say that she would kidnap wandering children who resemble her own. Universal has used this legend for a few haunted houses and a scarezone.

La Llorona’s appearances have been quite frequent at Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights events since her debut in 2010, appearing seven times with her appearance in Monstruos 3: The Ghosts of Latin America marking her eighth appearance at the event.

She had proven so popular in Hollywood that she even expanded to Universal Studios Florida for their Halloween Horror Nights event in her own house in 2013 and again two years later in a scare zone themed to the HHN Icons.