Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Series Coming to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights On Both Coasts

The post-apocalyptic TV show based on the popular video game franchise will be frightening guests this Halloween season.

It’s going to be time to put on your Vault-Tech jumpsuit and brave the wasteland this Halloween, as Universal Studios has officially announced that the Fallout franchise is joining its lineup of haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights 2025.

What’s happening:

The hit Amazon Prime Video series Fallout , based on the enduringly popular video game franchise of the same name, will be among the properties featured in haunted houses during Halloween Horror Nights 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida.

The first Fallout video game was released in 1997 and saw players exploring a post-apocalyptic wasteland after the events of a worldwide nuclear holocaust. More recent titles have included Fallout: New Vegas in 2010, Fallout 4 in 2015, and Fallout 76 in 2018. The Fallout TV series released its first season last year to critical acclaim and overwhelmingly positive fan response.

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 begins Friday, August 29th at Universal Studios Florida and Thursday, September 4th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fallout Announcement Video – Halloween Horror Nights 2025:

What they’re saying:

Universal Studios: “In this terrifying haunted house, fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor. With frightful terrors at every turn of the eerily authentic haunted house, fans will question if they can ever escape the horrors of The Wasteland."

My thoughts:

As a big fan of both the Fallout video games and the television series, I personally can’t wait to see these characters, locations, and the infamous Fallout iconography (I’m gonna be keeping my eyes peeled for those Pip-Boy bobbleheads) in a Halloween Horror Nights haunted house. There’s so much fun stuff to play with in the Fallout universe that I imagine the HHN designers are having a blast putting together these experiences, and I’m chomping at the bit to see what they’ve come up with. At the same time, Fallout doesn’t necessarily scream “horror" to me as a genre– I would describe it more as a very dark sci-fi comedy/satire– so I’m curious to learn how jump scares will be worked into the house. Bring on those radroaches!

Halloween Horror Nights runs at Universal Studios on both coasts on select nights this Halloween season. For additional information be sure to visit the event’s official website.