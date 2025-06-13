Return to Camp Crystal Lake: Face Jason Voorhees at Halloween Horror Nights on Both Coasts This Fall

What better day than Friday the 13th to announce that Jason Voorhees, from the iconic Friday the 13th film franchise, will be coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights!?

What’s Happening:

Following on from announcements about Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout , Jason Voorhees will be making the jump from Camp Crystal Lake to Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood

and , Jason Voorhees will be making the jump from Camp Crystal Lake to Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Orlando and Jason has been an icon of horror for 45 years now, and this new haunted house will take guests back to the summer camp where the gruesome legend was born.

Jason Universe will take Halloween Horror Nights guests on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Horror fans can get a headstart to the spooks with a new line of Jason Universe merchandise now available at both parks and online starting tomorrow, June 14th.

Items include a t-shirt and camping mug, plus a graphic puzzle piece which fits into an overall collectible frame.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando, and September 4th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Jason’s Prior Haunts at Halloween Horror Nights:

This is far from Jason’s first appearance at Halloween Horror Nights, as he previously headlined Friday the 13th: Camp Blood in 2007 and Freddy vs. Jason in 2015 at Universal Orlando.

Freddy vs. Jason came to Universal Studios Hollywood the following year, preceded by Friday the 13th: Kill Jason Kill in 2010.

Jason has also appeared along the Terror Tram, in scare zones and as part of Bill & Ted's Excellent Halloween Adventure over the years.

