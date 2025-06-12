Universal Studios Hollywood Unveils New Details and Concept Art for Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift
The new coaster is set to be the fastest at Universal park, at a whopping 72 MPH!
In addition to revealing the ride vehicles for the brand-new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift roller coaster, Universal Studios Hollywood has shared some new concept art and details on this exciting new addition.
What’s Happening:
- The dynamic new thrill ride, themed to Universal Pictures’ blockbuster film saga, Fast & Furious, will elevate the guest experience with innovative and technological achievements never previously employed in a roller coaster.
- Universal Studios Hollywood has shared what some of those advancements are, such as it becoming Universal’s fastest roller coaster ever at a staggering 72 MPH – a particularly impressive feat when you consider that the coaster is built on a hillside!
- They also shared the new overview concept art seen above, which showcases the coaster zooming around the large showbuilding – themed as an expansive garage-like structure – which has already been constructed across from the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
- In the video below, a new animatic showcases the breadth of this exciting new thrill ride, which features 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles across 4,100 feet of elaborate track.
- The fully rotational ride vehicles will create a seamless sensation of drifting cars as guests spin in motion at furiously fast speeds while being catapulted along an aerial track that winds its way over sections of the theme park, including the multi-level escalator that connects the Upper and Lower Lots.
- One of four ride vehicles, which was unveiled in person today at Universal Studios Hollywood, is modeled after Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Dodge Charger.
- Click here to get a closer look at the newly unveiled ride vehicle.
- Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift opens in 2026 at Universal Studios Hollywood.
What They’re Saying:
- Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood: “Watching the progress of this incredible roller coaster come to life is truly spectacular. 2026 is just around the corner and we are equally as excited as our guests to introduce such an inspiring new ride to our theme park portfolio. Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will be a powerful game changer for Universal Studios Hollywood that will not only transform the topography of our destination but will infuse an entirely new level of adrenaline to our already dynamic theme park. We look forward to riding it ourselves and to welcoming guests to experience it in the very near future."
Thrills Are Universal:
- Universal parks are quickly becoming a destination for fans of high-thrill coasters. Universal initially embraced this audience with the opening and praise of VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure in 2022, and are quickly moving to install many other thrill-coasters.
- Stardust Racers opened at Epic Universe earlier this year, bringing an airtime-filled experience to Universal’s newest park.
- These two fan-favorites will be followed up by Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift in 2026, and then whatever ends up serving as the replacement for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com