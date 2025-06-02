Official Closing Date Revealed for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida

Thrill seekers have just over two months left to experience the thrills of Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Orlando.

At the end of last year, we learned that Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida would be closing forever in 2025. Well, we now have an exact final date of operation for the high-thrill roller coaster – and it’s a little earlier than expected.

In December 2024, Universal Orlando

An update to the attraction’s official page on UniversalOrlando.com

Nothing regarding any potential replacement for the attraction has been officially announced by Universal, but permits have been filed for a new coaster in the same location.

Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster at Universal Studios Beijing.

Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.

In 2023, the number of songs featured was reduced dramatically from over 30 to just 5.

What Could a New Coaster Be Themed To?

Personally, I wouldn't like to see Universal copy their homework and do another Fast & Furious themed coaster here. With permits indicating that the entrance would move towards the back of the park in New York, a perfect theme could be something to do with Ghostbusters – as the old facade from the park's former Ghostbusters-themed show still stands.

Another idea, which would surely be beloved by fans of Universal Studios Florida old, is Back to the Future – but did Universal kind of already do that with Stardust Racers at Epic Universe?

Or maybe an all-encompassing Hollywood theme would work wonders? Time will tell…

