Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Closing Permanently at Universal Studios Florida

The skyline of Universal Studios Florida is about to look very different, as permits have been filled to remove the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster.

Hello! Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will close in early September 2025 to make way for a new experience. More details will be available at a later date. #AskUniversal — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) December 27, 2024

A permit graphic outlines the layout of the existing attraction calling for removal of “existing attraction and replace with proposed attraction.”

An updated project limit plan partially showcases what Universal is looking to construct instead of Rip Ride Rockit, with two buildings set to be constructed for whatever the replacement attraction is.

The new buildings will be located further towards the back of the park in New York, with the attraction entrance potentially located in or near the old Ghostbusters facade next to Race Through New York.

Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift

The attraction, which allows guests to select from a variety of music tracks to listen to throughout their thrilling ride, first opened at the park in 2009.

Last year, the number of songs featured was reduced dramatically

