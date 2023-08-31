Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit Reduces Playlist to Five Songs at Universal Studios Florida

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Universal Orlando has reduced the playlist for the popular roller coaster Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando has reduced the playlist for Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida. This attraction lets guests choose what song they listen to during the ride.

With the latest update, riders will now select one of five songs representing different genres.

Previously, there were six options within each genre, totaling 30 songs.

"Moving forward we will only feature one song per genre to simplify the selection experience," a Universal statement reads.

After a rider is seated, they will use a small touch screen built into the ride vehicle to indicate which song they would like to hear through the coaster’s onboard speakers.

Each individual is able to pick for themselves, and although you may be sitting next to someone picking a different song, you can only hear yours.

None of the songs on the new playlist were previous options.

The New Playlist Includes:

Waterloo by ABBA (pop/disco)

by ABBA (pop/disco) Man! I Feel Like a Woman! by Shania Twain (country)

by Shania Twain (country) Welcome to the Black Parade by My Chemical Romance (classic rock/metal)

by My Chemical Romance (classic rock/metal) Humble by Kendrick Lamar (rap/hip-hop)

by Kendrick Lamar (rap/hip-hop) Sandstorm by Darude (club/electronica)