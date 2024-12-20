Epic Universe Store Set to Open at Orlando International Airport

Universal Orlando is getting ready to open a new Epic Universe store within Orlando International Airport (MCO).
What’s Happening:
- Celebrating the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, the new Epic Universe store will be located directly next to the Universal Orlando store in MCO Terminal B, in what was previously a Kennedy Space Center store.
- Universal has previously used this space as a Tribute Store of sorts for Halloween Horror Nights and the holiday season.
- No opening date for the store has been revealed as of yet, but as you can see, it looks ready to go on the outside at least.
- The opening of this store at MCO follows the opening of the Epic Universe Preview Center within Universal CityWalk earlier this year, and even one at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025 and tickets are now on sale.
