Photos: Halloween Horror Nights Store at Orlando International Airport

Halloween has arrived at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), as for the first time ever, a Halloween Horror Nights store has opened, providing horror fans with one last (or first) moment of terror.

This new store is located directly next to the Universal Orlando store in MCO Terminal B, in what was previously a Kennedy Space Center store.

All of the usual Halloween Horror Nights merchandise is available to purchase in this pretty well decorated store. It even features an appearance from the infamous HHN Bear!

The store is open daily from 7:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. through the end of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights run.

