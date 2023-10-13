Universal Orlando Releases Official Original Islands of Adventure Album on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora

After the initial official digital release of the original soundtrack to Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando is giving the fans what they want, and the original park soundtrack album is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has answered the begging and pleading of many of their park fans, making the original official soundtrack to Islands of Adventure available for fans once again, this time where it was originally expected to appear – on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora

The resort teased made the soundtrack available

As such, many fans were quick to take to the internet to voice their displeasure, with Universal Orlando announcing this release, simply saying “You Got It.”

The new release isn’t available on all streaming platforms. According to Univeral’s announcement on Instagram, it is only available on Spotfiy, Apple Music, and Pandora.

The official soundtrack, which was available in the early days of the park when it opened in 1999 on CD, has been sought after on a digital platform by many park fans, especially with the rise of platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

A reissue of the CD in 2000 added 4 additional tracks (Skipper Island Tours, Seuss Landing Quartet, The Flying Unicorn, The Force of Storm) and the removal of one (The Funny Business).

Unlike the YouTube playlist released by Universal earlier this year, the soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora is missing one track, “The Funny Business.” As of press time, this is the only track missing, making this upload similar to that of the CD reissue in 2000.

Hopefully now the fans will be pleased, as many are happy to hear the tunes of the original park once again. But modern fans be warned, the album dates back to 1999/2000, so you won’t hear any Harry Potter or King Kong themes here.

Tracks:

The Call to Adventure / Main Theme

Confisco’s Grill

Ocean Trader Market

Skipper Island Tours

Welcome to Seuss Landing

The Cat in the Hat

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous

Seuss Landing Quartet

The Lost City

Sinbad Bazaar

Merlin Woods Plaza

The Flying Unicorn

Jurassic Park Calypso

Camp Jurassic

Thunder Falls Terrace

Toon Walk

The Wacky World of Jay Ward

Popeye’s Sweethaven

Marvel Super Hero Island Main Street

Doctor Doom

Banner’s Science Park

The Force of Storm

The Adventure Lives On