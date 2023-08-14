Universal Orlando Teases Potential Digital Release of Islands of Adventure Soundtrack

You can almost hear the call to adventure already! Universal Orlando has teased the potential digital release of the beloved soundtrack from Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
- The official Universal Orlando Resort Twitter account shared a cryptic message regarding Islands of Adventure today.
- Based on some recent context, our best guess is this means the soundtrack from Islands of Adventure will be available on streaming services starting August 17.
- While it’s possible this tweet alone could mean any number of things, a post on Threads from a few weeks back leads us to our guess.
- When Universal’s Islands of Adventure opened in 1999, the resort also released the park’s soundtrack on CD.
- Over time, the background music from the park, particularly the “Ocean Trader Market” track, have become incredibly popular.
- However, the soundtrack has never been available to stream on platforms like Apple Music or Spotify.
- Again, Universal has not officially announced that will change on August 17th, but that seems to be the most popular theory at this time.
Islands of Adventure Soundtrack track list:
1. “The Call to Adventure / Main Theme” 2:50
2. “Confisco’s Grill” 3:22
3. “Ocean Trader Market” 2:47
4. “Welcome to Seuss Landing” 3:31
5. “The Cat in the Hat” 3:09
6. “Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous” 3:39
7. “The Lost City” 4:37
8. “Sinbad Bazaar” 2:56
9. “Merlin Woods Plaza” 4:22
10. “Jurassic Park Calypso” 2:54
11. “Camp Jurassic” 4:20
12. “Thunder Falls Terrace” 3:24
13. “Toon Walk” 4:04
14. “The Wacky World of Jay Ward” 3:23
15. “Popeye’s Sweethaven” 2:13
16. “The Funny Business” 2:00
17. “Marvel SuperHero Island Main Street” 2:47
18. “Doctor Doom” 2:31
19. “Banner’s Science Park” 2:07
20. “The Adventure Lives On” 3:39