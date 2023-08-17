Universal Orlando Releases Original Islands of Adventure Soundtrack Online

After being hinted at several days ago, Universal Orlando has answered the call by fans to release the original soundtrack album to Islands of Adventure, dating back over two decades, onto a digital platform.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has answered the begging and pleading of many of their park fans, making the official soundtrack to Islands of Adventure available for fans once again.

The resort teased

The official soundtrack, which was available in the early days of the park when it opened in 1999, has been sought after on a digital platform by many park fans, especially with the rise of platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

A reissue of the CD in 2000 added 4 additional tracks (Skipper Island Tours, Seuss Landing Quartet, The Flying Unicorn, The Force of Storm) and the removal of one (The Funny Business).

However, while Universal Orlando has made the soundtrack available, as of press time, it is only available as a YouTube playlist, with the music playing against a video backdrop of the original park logo. That said, this playlist is a combination of both issues of the album, leaving no track behind.

While some fans are voicing their displeasure with the decision (one comment reads: “Put it on Apple Music you cowards!”), others are happy to hear the tunes of the original park once again. And this album dates back to 1999/2000, so you won’t hear any Harry Potter themes here.

Tracks:

The Call to Adventure / Main Theme

Confisco’s Grill

Ocean Trader Market

Skipper Island Tours

Welcome to Seuss Landing

The Cat in the Hat

Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-Pendous

Seuss Landing Quartet

The Lost City

Sinbad Bazaar

Merlin Woods Plaza

The Flying Unicorn

Jurassic Park Calypso

Camp Jurassic

Thunder Falls Terrace

Toon Walk

The Wacky World of Jay Ward

Popeye’s Sweethaven

The Funny Business

Marvel

Doctor Doom

Banner’s Science Park

The Force of Storm

The Adventure Lives On