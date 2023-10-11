Two New Brews Debut at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando Resort

Accio beer! The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort may be known for its Butterbeer offerings, but two new beers have just joined the lands’ lineup and we got out there to try them both.

Daisyroot Draught and Dark Forest Ale are now both available in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando Resort.

Daisyroot Draught is a light golden ale with just the slightest floral finish to make it perfectly refreshing for a hot Florida day.

Dark Forest Ale is a brown ale with a much sweeter and richer taste without becoming too dark or heavy.

We purchased these two new Harry Potter-themed beers at The Hopping Pot in Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida, but they can also be found in: Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley The Fountain of Fair Fortune in Diagon Alley (Dark Forest Ale only) Hog’s Head Pub in Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure

Both new beers come from Carib Brewery USA in Cape Canaveral, Florida, which makes several other beers for the parks, including the other Harry Potter brews and the Duff beers in Springfield.

These two new beers join a lineup of Harry Potter-themed beers that includes: Dragon Scale Wizard’s Brew Hog’s Head Brew

