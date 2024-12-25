Universal Orlando Suspends Drone Component of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular Following Drone Incident in Downtown Orlando

While drones will not be featured for the time being, the show itself will go on.
Following an unfortunate accident regarding drones in Downtown Orlando, Universal Orlando has temporarily suspended use of drones in CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

What’s Happening:

  • CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular sweeps away guests in a cinematic journey with stirring film scores and dancing fountains. Relive your favorite movie moments through powerful soundtracks that evoke the mystery and magic of Harry Potter, the pulse-pounding excitement of Jurassic World and the gripping suspense of Jaws.
  • The show – which features heavy use of drones – first premiered back in June, and returned for the holiday season on November 22nd.
  • However, due to a tragic incident that occurred during a drone show in the Lake Eola area of Downtown Orlando over the weekend, Universal has temporarily suspended the drone component of the show, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
  • While the drones have been temporarily taken out of the show, the rest of CineSational can still be enjoyed nightly at Universal Studios Florida.
  • A 7-year-old boy was injured on Saturday night during the drone show at Lake Eola, after a number of drones fell from the sky – many heading directly towards the audience.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.

What They’re Saying:

  • Universal Orlando spokesperson: "We have currently paused the drone component of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. Guests can still enjoy the show nightly at Universal Studios Florida."

