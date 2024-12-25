Universal Orlando Suspends Drone Component of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular Following Drone Incident in Downtown Orlando

Following an unfortunate accident regarding drones in Downtown Orlando, Universal Orlando has temporarily suspended use of drones in CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.
- CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular sweeps away guests in a cinematic journey with stirring film scores and dancing fountains. Relive your favorite movie moments through powerful soundtracks that evoke the mystery and magic of Harry Potter, the pulse-pounding excitement of Jurassic World and the gripping suspense of Jaws.
- The show – which features heavy use of drones – first premiered back in June, and returned for the holiday season on November 22nd.
- However, due to a tragic incident that occurred during a drone show in the Lake Eola area of Downtown Orlando over the weekend, Universal has temporarily suspended the drone component of the show, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
- While the drones have been temporarily taken out of the show, the rest of CineSational can still be enjoyed nightly at Universal Studios Florida.
- A 7-year-old boy was injured on Saturday night during the drone show at Lake Eola, after a number of drones fell from the sky – many heading directly towards the audience.
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the incident.
- Universal Orlando spokesperson: "We have currently paused the drone component of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. Guests can still enjoy the show nightly at Universal Studios Florida."
