Photos/Videos: The Universal Holiday Tour at Universal Orlando Resort Makes the Spirits Even Brighter

Laughing Place had the pleasure of embarking on Universal Orlando Resort’s Universal Holiday Tour, and we are here to share all the amazing experiences you can have during the holidays celebration.

Universal Orlando Resort offers incredible VIP tours all year round, but during the holidays there’s even more excitement to experience. Today, Laughing Place was honored to be invited out to Universal for a special preview event highlighting the incredible Universal Holiday Tour. Kicking off the event, Lora Sauls (Assistant Director of Creative Development and Show Direction) and Matt Flood (Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development) took to the stage to welcome everyone and speak about Universal’s Holiday experiences as well as the exclusive offerings available on the Universal Holiday Tour.

The event also hosted some delicious and festive treats before we embarked on our holiday excursions.

Over at Universal Studios Florida, the New York area of the park is decked out for the holiday season. With festive lighting, an enormous Christmas tree, and the Holiday Pop-Up Tribute Store, guests will be immersed into the spirit of the season. If you look close enough, you’ll find Earl the Squirrel hanging out inside the decorative tree.

For those attending the Universal Holiday Tour, you’ll be able to experience an exclusive meet and greet with Santa Claus.

Speaking of exclusive experiences for the Universal Holiday Tour, over at Islands of Adventure you’ll get to jump into the fun of Grinchmas with reserved seating at the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular. The on-stage retelling of How the Grinch Stole Christmas features live musical performances to help the iconic Dr. Seuss' story come to life. In addition, get a meet and greet experience with The Grinch as well as his adorable four-legged companion Max. Meeting Max is only available to those taking the Universal Holiday Tour.

Another magical Christmas celebration can be found at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The streets of Hogsmeade have been adorned with garland and dazzling lights as the witches and wizards of the iconic Harry Potter village prepare for their holiday festivities. On the Universal Holiday Tour, experience an after hours showing of the Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts show, which decorates Hogwarts castle with holly and jolly projections, music, and pyrotechnics.

The holidays are the perfect time to experience the action and adventure of Universal Orlando Resort. Make unforgettable memories with friends and family as you become a part of your favorite stories. The Universal Holiday Tour is a great way to create even brighter spirits. Starting at $99.99, the VIP tour experience is an undeniable deal consisting of meet and greets, reserved seating, tasty food and more! For those looking to book tickets for the Universal Holiday Tour, visit Universal’s official site here.

Thanks, again, to Universal Orlando Resort for having us out for a fabulously festive evening.

Read More Universal Orlando: