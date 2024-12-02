Photos: Universal’s Green and Red Coconut Club Puts the Cheers in Holiday Cheer

Celebrate the season at Universal’s Holiday pop-up the Green and Red Coconut Club at CityWalk, now through December 31st.

Officially opening on November 22nd, guests can step inside the Green and Red Coconut Club at Mistletoe Pines Ski Lodge to enjoy a festive celebration of holiday spirit.

Throughout the pop-up, explore different mid-century seasonal scenes of the Earl the Squirrel-connected experience. For those who do not know, Earl the Squirrel is Universal Orlando’s holiday mascot. Originating in Mistletoe Pines, Earl the Squirrel found his way to the resort after stowing away on his favorite Christmas tree. Fans visiting the experience will even get a chance to experience the squirrel’s love for pine trees at Earl’s Tree Farm and nuthouse.

The humorous holiday experience features hilarious hidden details so make sure you explore while enjoying a Christmas cocktail at Mistletoe Pines. Earl has even hidden 12 golden coconuts throughout the Green and Red Coconut Club, so keep your eyes peeled!

From now until December 22nd, the Green and Red Coconut will be available from Wednesday to Sunday, starting at 5PM, and available daily from December 23rd through December 31st. For those visiting on Sundays, make sure you wear your most hideous Christmas clothing for Ugly Sweater Sundays.

