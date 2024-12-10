Universal Orlando Resort Unveils New Commemorative License Plate in Partnership with Give Kids The World

Universal Orlando Resort is stepping into the commemorative license plate game, which will benefit Central Florida’s Give Kids The World Village.

What’s Happening:

  • Central Florida drivers have a new commemorative license plate option with Universal Orlando Resort’s new vanity plates.
  • Featuring the iconic globe, Universal’s new plates will benefit Florida non-profit Give Kids The World.
  • Since its official opening in 1990, Universal has been committed to giving back to the surrounding Orlando-area communities. The new license plate will continue that tradition.
  • Give Kids The World is best known for their Give Kids The World Village. The accessible theme-park has provided children with critical illnesses and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations since its inception. Opening in 1986, the nonprofit resort has inspired and created joy for nearly 200,000 families across all 50 states and 77 different countries.
  • The Universal Orlando Resort license plate is available for preorder now!
  • For the plate to become produced, 3,000 preorders must be made. Once it reaches that goal, purchasers will receive the plate.
  • The $33 plate can be purchased online here or at local tax collector agency offices throughout the state of Florida.
  • Each year, owners will pay the $33 dollar renewal fee, however the initial payment covers the first year of registration.
  • For more information on the Universal Orlando Resort license plate, click here.

