Second Generation FuelRod Charging Stations Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando has debuted a new FuelRod exchange station that now features a larger model of the popular portable charging device.
- A new FuelRod station has appeared in the New York section of Universal Studios Florida.
- Recently, FuelRod announced they would be beta testing their Generation 2 Kiosk at major theme parks in the Orlando area. The first of this newly designed machine arrived at Universal Orlando recently, which offers quicker transaction times, improved reliability, and enhanced user experience. Most importantly, the new machine arrives with the new MAX10 Wireless Power Bank.
- The FuelRod MAX10 eliminates the need for cords, allowing guests to use the MagSafe compatible charger by sticking it onto the back of their iPhone or other wireless charging devices.
- The new machines, which allows guests to purchase and exchange FuelRod branded chargers once they die for freshly charged ones, will allow guests to exchange both the standard FuelRod guests know and love as well as the new MAX10.
- Seen on the screen, guests will return both devices through the same swap point.
- FuelRod has become a theme park staple, perfect for those wanting to keep their phone alive without carrying multiple charging bricks. The initial cost for the cylindrical charging kit costs around $30 with $3 exchanges at Universal Orlando Resort. Nationwide, FuelRod exchanges cost anywhere from $1 to $3, except at Disney where exchanges are free.
- We don’t have an exact price for the new 10,000 mAh MAX10, however, we expect the starting price to be similar, if not a tad higher than their standard charging kit.
- As the current beta test progresses, FuelRod hopes to begin rolling out the new machines nationwide beginning next year.
- As of now, the FuelRod Generation 2 Kiosk and MAX10 are only available at Universal Orlando Resort.
