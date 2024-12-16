Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Annual Passholder Bonus Benefits for January 2025

Passholder Bonus Benefits are back at Universal Orlando this January, keeping the celebrations going after the holidays with special discounts, a giveaway and more

What’s Happening:

Passholder Bonus Benefits are back, adding to all the fun with perks like a special lanyard giveaway, discounts at Universal Orlando hotels, food and beverage discounts, BOGOs galore throughout the hotels, a special offer from My Universal Photos, and more!

These bonus benefits will be available to all passholders from January 6th-31st, 2025.

Here’s everything Universal Orlando has in store for you during the month of January: Save 40% on Rooms at Select Universal Hotels: Passholders can stay at select Universal Hotels and save 40% on their hotel room. Exclusive Dining Locations: Passholders can enjoy exclusive upstairs dining spaces and exclusive menu items at Confisco Grille in Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida – from 12:00 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to park close. Exclusive Menu Items: Additional exclusive items will also be available at select locations throughout Universal Orlando. The full details are available at UniversalOrlando.com



This special Bonus Benefits lanyard celebrates the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando's fourth park. My Universal Photos Discount: Passholders can enjoy 35% off the new "My Universal Photos" Annual Package when purchased in park from January 6th-31st, 2025.

Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening.

