Universal Orlando Reveals Full Line-Up of Annual Passholder Bonus Benefits for January 2025

Included is a free Epic Universe lanyard!
Passholder Bonus Benefits are back at Universal Orlando this January, keeping the celebrations going after the holidays with special discounts, a giveaway and more

What’s Happening:

  • Passholder Bonus Benefits are back, adding to all the fun with perks like a special lanyard giveaway, discounts at Universal Orlando hotels, food and beverage discounts, BOGOs galore throughout the hotels, a special offer from My Universal Photos, and more!
  • These bonus benefits will be available to all passholders from January 6th-31st, 2025.
  • Here’s everything Universal Orlando has in store for you during the month of January:
    • Save 40% on Rooms at Select Universal Hotels: Passholders can stay at select Universal Hotels and save 40% on their hotel room.
    • Exclusive Dining Locations: Passholders can enjoy exclusive upstairs dining spaces and exclusive menu items at Confisco Grille in Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida – from 12:00 p.m. until 30 minutes prior to park close.
    • Exclusive Menu Items: Additional exclusive items will also be available at select locations throughout Universal Orlando. The full details are available at UniversalOrlando.com.

  • Epic Universe Lanyard Giveaway: This special Bonus Benefits lanyard celebrates the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth park.
  • My Universal Photos Discount: Passholders can enjoy 35% off the new "My Universal Photos" Annual Package when purchased in park from January 6th-31st, 2025.
  • Early Park Admission for 3-Park Passholders at Volcano Bay: 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to thirty (30) minutes prior to park opening.

