Universal Orlando Team Members to Receive New Nametags Featuring All Four Park Icons

These new nametags come as the resort is getting ready to open its fourth park, Epic Universe!
Universal Orlando Team Members will be receiving new nametags in early 2025 to reflect the expanding line-up of icons at the resort.

What’s Happening:

  • In May 2025, Universal Orlando will officially unveil its fourth theme park, Epic Universe, and to celebrate, all team members will be receiving a brand-new nametag!
  • The nametags will feature a new “Stargazer” design featuring the outline of icons from all four parks – the Volcano, the Lighthouse, the Arch, the Chronos, and the Globe.
  • The four gold stars at the top symbolize the four different theme parks, which of course are Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and Epic Universe.
  • The UOTMLife Instagram page shared a video of team members showing off their new nametags, which they will receive in early 2025.

More on Epic Universe:

