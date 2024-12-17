Universal Orlando Team Members to Receive New Nametags Featuring All Four Park Icons

Universal Orlando Team Members will be receiving new nametags in early 2025 to reflect the expanding line-up of icons at the resort.
What’s Happening:
- In May 2025, Universal Orlando will officially unveil its fourth theme park, Epic Universe, and to celebrate, all team members will be receiving a brand-new nametag!
- The nametags will feature a new “Stargazer” design featuring the outline of icons from all four parks – the Volcano, the Lighthouse, the Arch, the Chronos, and the Globe.
- The four gold stars at the top symbolize the four different theme parks, which of course are Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay and Epic Universe.
- The UOTMLife Instagram page shared a video of team members showing off their new nametags, which they will receive in early 2025.
- Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025 and tickets are now on sale.
More on Epic Universe:
