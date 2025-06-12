Universal Kicks Off Mega Movie Summer With Reveal of Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Ride Vehicle and New Jurassic Friends

Officially starting tomorrow, June 13th, and running through August 10th, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood, park guests can partake in Universal Mega Movie Summer. Today, at a special event at the park, we were able to learn more about what’s going on - AND - get to see the new ride vehicles for the highly-anticipated new ride at the park, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, set to open at the park next year.

Fast & Furious is next year, but this summer is now. Mega Movie Summer will celebrate the anniversaries of the iconic classic, JAWS as well as favorites like Back to the Future, but they will also celebrate some of this year’s releases - including the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, and the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth.

For the latter, we get to see a special new friend who will be appearing at the park in celebration of the 7th film in the Jurassic Park/World franchise.

The big news however was what was staged over there underneath that red sheet. That marked the reveal of the new roller coaster ride vehicle for the new Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift, set to open next year at the park. Fans have long seen the structure for the coaster, including some testing, taking place on the Universal City hillside, but now we know what passengers will be riding in while aboard.

You can check out the full presentation in our video below.