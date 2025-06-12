Universal Orlando Reveals Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days

I'd bet that some passholders will keep the page open now, even though the reservations don't open for weeks.

The fan-favorite event for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders is set to return again this year with Passholder Nights, keeping the park open into the evening just for passholders with reservations.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that their exclusive event just for Annual Passholders, Passholder Nights, is set to return in August.

On August 15th and 16th, 2025, Universal Studios Florida will be open just for Annual Passholders, complete with select rides, favorite characters and more.

The event will be open from 7:00 - 11:00 PM on both event nights.

Reservations must be made for the event, and the reservation system opens on June 26th, after 12:00 PM.

To reserve your spots, you will need Pass ID numbers for yourself and your party (up to eight other passholders). You and your party must be annual passholders to attend the event. More reservation information can be found at the official site

Those who make reservations will only be able to make the reservation for one of the two nights, not both.

August 15th also marks the beginning of Passholder Appreciation Days, which will see Universal Orlando offering exclusive extras and offers for over six weeks, running through September 30th, 2025. This will also include the debut of a new magnet for Passholders that they can pick up at the park, while supplies last.

Some Advice:

Anybody who spends any time on the Universal Orlando Annual Passholder groups on social media can tell you that Passholder Night is an extremely sought-after event.

Passholding fans will usually ask throughout the year, with persistence, when the next one is, regardless of the fact that they usually land around the same time each year.

When the reservations open, they fill up fast, much the chagrin of the very vocal social media groups. So if you’re trying, be sure to be ready as soon as the reservations open. For more information, be sure to check out the official site here.

Also, as is often echoed throughout those aforementioned groups, yes - the reservations will be opening after 12:00 on June 26th, a weekday, likely during common business hours. This typically causes the groups frustration, with those working at that time unable to secure tickets - so if you’re working, take a late lunch or maybe call in sick if this event means that much to you.