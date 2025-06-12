Captain Quint and Chief Brody from “Jaws” Make Their Universal Studios Hollywood Debut for Universal Mega Movie Summer
You’ll find them meeting in front of the iconic hanging shark, which has been missing from the park for a number of years.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jaws, visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood can now meet with two characters from the film during Universal Mega Movie Summer.
What’s Happening:
- Iconic movies are set to leap off the silver screen and into Universal Studios Hollywood this summer, with the launch of the new seasonal event, Universal Mega Movie Summer.
- With Jaws celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating by reintroducing its iconic hanging shark, a larger-than-life dimensional sculpture photo op, and paying homage to this Academy Award-winning blockbuster with the debut of meet and greet characters, Captain Quint and Chief Brody.
- We’ve previously seen Quint and Brody as part of the Universal Mega Movie Parade at Universal Orlando, but this marks their west coast debut.
- We had the chance to meet with Quint and Brody today, and even had a bit of a sing-along with Quint!
- Universal Mega Movie Summer officially kicks off tomorrow, Friday, June 13th and continues daily through Sunday, August 10th, 2025.
- Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the new summer event!
More Ways to Celebrate Jaws @ 50:
- As part of Universal Mega Movie Summer, guests can try out some delicious Jaws-themed food and beverage items, along with the chance to buy some new merchandise.
- Even though it's a classic Universal film, the Disney-owned National Geographic will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Jaws with an all-new documentary.
- Made with the participation of Steven Spielberg, the trailer has debuted for Jaws @ 50, coming to National Geographic, Disney+ and Hulu in July.
