Photos: Previewing the Iconic Movie-Inspired Food for Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

From "Back to the Future" and "Jaws," to "Jurassic World" and "How to Train Your Dragon," there’s something new for everyone this summer!

Today, we’re getting a preview of Universal Studios Hollywood’s new summer event, Universal Mega Movie Summer, which will see iconic movies leaping off the silver screen and into the park. One of the ways the park is doing that is with its food offerings, and we got a chance to preview some of what will be available during the event.

Jurassic World

Jurassic Cafe will serve up a sampling of new prehistoric delicacies, such as Evolutionary Wings and the Treacherous Waters fish sandwich. They even will have dino nuggets, which the young and young at heart are sure to love!

The nearby Isla Nubar will feature new cocktails – The Jurassic Water Rebirth and Spicy Jurassic Pearadise.

Jurassic World fans can also get their hands on this adorable T-Rex popcorn bucket.

Back to the Future

Inside Mel’s Diner, the establishment will continue to offer some of the Back to the Future themed menu items introduced for Universal Fan Fest Nights. Among those items are the Flux Capacitor Patty Matty, the Time Machine Pastrami Melt and the Time Traveler’s Milk Shake.

Jaws

As Jaws celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, The Hollywood & Dine restaurant will transform into Amity Island Cafe, serving up items such as Lobster Roll, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Fish and Chips, Fish and Chicken Basket, Shark Bait Burger, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut, as well as The Shark Bite cocktail and Amity Open Water, a non-alcoholic beverage.

This sure to be popular sipper is making its west coast debut after also being available at Universal Orlando.

Those looking for something a little more subtle can also get this Jaws-themed Coca-Cola Freestyle Cup.

How to Train Your Dragon

Alongside a photo op of Tootheless from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, a dedicated food cart is located within Universal Plaza, serving scrumptious treats that only a dragon could devour, such as Toothless and Light Fury cookies and a Toothless popcorn bucket.

Voodoo Doughnuts

Those venturing into Universal CityWalk can enjoy some special themed treats from Voodoo Doughnut, such as the cleverly named Doughnut Go In the Water inspired by Jaws, plus Little Stepper and Big Stepper treats inspired by Jurassic World Rebirth.

Universal Mega Movie Summer officially kicks off tomorrow, Friday, June 13th and continues daily through Sunday, August 10th, 2025. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the new summer event!

