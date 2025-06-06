Early “Fallout” Halloween Horror Nights Merch is Released at Universal Hollywood and Orlando
On the heels of the “Fallout” house announcement, you can now pick up some HHN merch for it too.
On the heels of announcing Fallout is part of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights this year, some early merch has also been released tied to the game-turned-series’ HHN debut.
What’s Happening:
- It was announced this week that Fallout will be one of the houses at Halloween Horror Nights at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida and now early HHN-branded merch has been released at the two parks.
- The early releases for Fallout include a t-shirt and a tumbler, both containing imagery from the Prime Video series, the show’s logo, and a Halloween Horror NIghts logo.
- There’s also a large graphic puzzle piece for Fallout, which it turns out are the first of what will be several pieces for different properties that can fit into a collectible frame.
- There are spaces for five puzzle pieces total in the frame, so we’ll see what else joins Fallout in the weeks to come, as more houses are announced.
- The Fallout items are now on sale at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort.
Getting a Jump on Merch
- Halloween Horror NIghts has been releasing early t-shirts and other items for the overall event itself for a while now, which is once more the case this year, but it stands out that this time, they’re also leaning into the IP that will be a part of the event with these early merch drops.
- That frame certainly seems like a near-promise that as we get more houses announced, they too will get some early merchandise drops at the parks. The frame looks pretty dang cool too, especially in the close-up photo posted by Universal Orlando Resort’s Sr. Dir. Entertainment Creative, Mike Aiello. I know I’m gonna want one and I’m guessing I won’t be alone.
- Curiously though, there’s been no early HHN merchandise release yet tied to the very first property announced for Horror NIghts this year, despite it being the highly merchandisable Five Nights at Freddy’s. I’m guessing that while there will certainly be FNAF HHN merch, it won’t be part of The Frame Group.
