The Witches of "Wicked" Are Set to Make Appearances at Universal Studios Hollywood's Mega Movie Summer

Summer is about to be Wicked-ly fun at Universal Studios Hollywood, as the park announced that Elphaba and Glinda will be making appearances throughout their Universal Mega Movie Summer event.

Let Us Be Glad:

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced on X Wicked will be making appearances this summer as part of their Universal Mega Movie Summer event.

The pink and green pair previously made their Universal Studios Hollywood debut as a part of the park's Universal Fan Fest Nights event.

Beginning on June 13th and running through August 10th, you’ll be able to have gravity defying meet and greet experiences with the leading ladies.

The characters were meeting just outside the Universal Studios Store at the front of the hillside park, I imagine the pair will remain in that location.

Just across the path from the meet and greet, guests will be able to hit up the Feature Presentation Store, which will continue to boast Wicked -themed merchandise and collectibles.

Additionally, Wicked fans will be thanking goodness tomorrow, with the release of the Wicked: For Good trailer.

Universal Mega Movie Summer’s Big Splash:

While Universal Mega Movie Summer

For fans of Universal’s original theme park, many will remember the water geysers that used to drench riders on board Jurassic Park: The Ride.

As the attraction was transformed into the show-stopping Jurassic World: The Ride, the geysers have sat dormant since its 2019 opening.

The main reason for this was due to the area's permanent Raptor Encounter experience that was added as part of the re-theme.

Situated alongside the runout towards Jurassic World’s monstrous show building, a wet pathway and constant misting were considered hazardous to both the performers and the highly detailed costumes used for the meet and greet offering.

I’m fascinated to see if there will be a difference in the geyser effects upon their anticipated return or if we will see modifications made to the Raptor Encounter experience.

Regardless, Universal Studios Hollywood is the place to be this summer.

