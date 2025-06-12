Photos: Show Off Your Favorite Movies with New Merchandise for Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood

From "Back to the Future" and "Jaws," to "Jurassic World" and "How to Train Your Dragon," there’s something new for everyone this summer!

We’ve already previewed the delicious food and drinks being served up for Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood. Now, it’s time to take a look at some of the merchandise inspired by some iconic movie franchises.

Jurassic World

Guests will find some new items inspired by the latest Jurassic World movie, Jurassic World Rebirth, which hits theaters on July 2nd, 2025. Alongside typical apparel and bags featuring the film’s logo, you might even find an adorable dinosaur popping out…

Jurassic World fans can also get their hands on this adorable T-Rex popcorn bucket.

Back to the Future

Back to the Future is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year in a big way. In addition to being heavily featured during Universal Fan Fest Nights, guests can continue to celebrate the classic film with a variety of new anniversary merchandise. Apparel, mugs and bags all feature the 40th anniversary logo, where Doc Brown is hanging precariously from the clock tower.

Jaws

Another iconic Universal film celebrating an anniversary this year is Jaws, which turns 50 years old! A new collection of merchandise invites guests to visit Amity Island.

This sure-to-be-popular sipper is making its west coast debut after also being available at Universal Orlando.

How to Train Your Dragon

Alongside a photo op of Toothless, guests can pick up some merchandise inspired by the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

Another sure-to-be-popular novelty item is this adorable baby Toothless popcorn bucket!

Other items include Pop! Funko vinyls, a Toothless shoulder plus and even a “Ultimate Plasma Blast Toothless."

Universal Mega Movie Summer officially kicks off tomorrow, Friday, June 13th and continues daily through Sunday, August 10th, 2025. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the new summer event!

More Universal Studios Hollywood News: