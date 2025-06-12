Get Soaked as Dilophosaurs Take Over Jurassic World—The Ride for Universal Mega Movie Summer

Universal Studios Hollywood has added some extra magic to the fan-favorite attraction, sure to get everyone soaked!

Prepare to get soaked, as Jurassic World—The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood has introduced some new elements for Universal Mega Movie Summer – including a surprise attack at the end of the ride from some familiar creatures.

Jurassic World Rebirth has inspired some new additions to Jurassic World—The Ride Featuring Mosasaurus Splash. The iconic 84-foot water drop at the ride’s finale will reverberate with the menacing roar of a Mosasaurus, while guests get absolutely soaked by a slew of water cannons.

Also new are these Jurassic World Water Blasters, where $1 will allow you to spray unsuspecting guests after they plummet down the 84-foot drop.

Four new Spitter dinosaurs have joined the melee just before the unloading area. These spitting dilophosaurs once appeared along the Studio Tour route, after guests passed by some vehicle props used in the Jurassic Park films.

As part of Universal Mega Movie Summer, guests can try out some delicious Jurassic World-themed food and beverage items, along with the chance to buy some new merchandise.

Universal Mega Movie Summer officially kicks off tomorrow, Friday, June 13th and continues daily through Sunday, August 10th, 2025. Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage from the new summer event!

