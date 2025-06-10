Photos / Video: A Horde of M3GANs Descend Upon Universal Studios Florida in Promotion of “M3GAN 2.0”

A horde of M3GANs have descended upon Universal Studios Florida as the iconic artificial being gets ready to return to theaters later this month in M3GAN 2.0.

As of today, June 10th, visitors to Universal Orlando might just be surprised by a horde of M3GANs strutting down Hollywood Blvd. The M3GANs come out for an eerie dance number set to Britney Spears’ “Oops!…I Did It Again," before separating into groups to meet with those brave enough to come face-to-face with them.

Show times are currently not published on the Universal Orlando app, but they will be around through June 30th. If you’re in Universal Studios Florida, I’d hang around near the Horror Make-Up Show to catch this little surprise.

Following the release of the original M3GAN in theaters, attendees of Halloween Horror Nights were surprised with similar pop-up dance moments like this. During last year’s event, M3GAN was part of the “Enter the Blumhouse" scare zone. During BlumFest 2023, we were also treated to a performance of M3GANs.

M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27th, 2025.

More Universal Orlando News: