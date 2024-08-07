Fifth and Final Scare Zone “Enter the Blumhouse” Revealed for Halloween Horror Nights 33

Universal Orlando Resort has officially revealed the final scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights 33.

What's Happening:

  • The fifth and final scare zone has been revealed for Universal Orlando Resort's Halloween Horror Nights 33.
  • Characters from popular Blumhouse films will come to life in this all-new scare zone, Enter the Blumhouse.
  • “Run a terrifying gauntlet of Blumhouse characters. From The Grabber to M3GAN dancing into your nightmares, this is a new kind of horror.”
  • This separate ticketed event will be held on select nights from August 30th through November 3rd, 2024.

Previously Announced Scare Zones:

  • Torture Faire
  • Swamp of the Undead
  • Duality of Fear
  • Demon Queens

Haunted Houses:

  • Slaughter Sinema 2
  • Goblin’s Feast
  • Major Sweets Candy Factory
  • The Museum: Deadly Exhibits
  • Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America
  • Triplets of Terror
  • A Quiet Place
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
  • Insidious: The Further
