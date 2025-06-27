Escape the Belly of the Beast: Monsters of the North Await at Halloween Horror Nights
The fifth, and likely final, original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- The latest original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando – Gálkn: Monsters of the North – was announced via the event’s official X account.
- In a remote northern village, a wicked being rises from the dead with a horde of monsters. Try to escape the belly of the beast.
- The artwork released for this house features a truly impressive-looking creature, which I’m sure will be brought to life in a truly impressive way – as is quite often the case with Halloween Horror Nights.
- This marks the fifth original house announced for the event, following El Artista: A Spanish Haunting, Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters, Dolls: Let’s Play Dead and Grave of Flesh.
- They join the previously announced IP-based houses – Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout – for this year’s event.
- Usually there are 10 haunted houses at the event, so this leaves 2 yet to be announced – which will most likely be IP-based.
Halloween Arrives Early:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
- Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
