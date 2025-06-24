Epic Universe "Custom Interaction" Coming to 8th Annual Fandom Party in San Diego
The eighth annual Fandom Party will be held at FLOAT in the Hard Rock Hotel on July 24th.
Universal Orlando Resort is sponsoring this year’s Fandom Party at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego, which will feature a special Epic Universe interaction.
What’s Happening:
- The eighth annual Fandom Party is scheduled to be held at FLOAT, located within the Hard Rock Hotel, on Thursday, July 24th, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy “custom interactions" inspired by Universal Epic Universe, with five remarkable realms from the newly opened theme park.
- This year promises an unforgettable evening of curated, immersive experiences, presented by brands such as Elf on the Shelf, Mike’s HARDER Lemonade and Bandai Namco.
- The event will be musically headlined by the chart-topping and beloved band, The All-American Rejects.
- The Fandom Party is the highlight of San Diego's convention week, providing fans with an exciting celebration of pop culture, gaming, music, and community.
About The All-American Rejects:
- The All-American Rejects formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when high school friends Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler teamed up.
- They gained fame with their 2005 album, “Move Along," featuring the hit "Dirty Little Secret."
- Over the years, the band has released four studio albums, starting with their self-titled debut in 2002, and has performed alongside notable artists like Blink-182 and Bon Jovi.
- Known for their catchy rock sound, they have achieved significant chart success with songs like "Gives You Hell" and "Move Along."
