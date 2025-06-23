Possessed Cowboys and Lava Demons Await at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights

The second original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 34 has been revealed.

Halloween Horror Nights is making a trip to the Old West with the latest haunted house announcement for the Universal Orlando event.

What’s Happening:

  • The second original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights – Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters – was announced via the event’s official X account.
  • In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose. Red-hot lava demons are trying to possess everyone, melting everything in their path.
  • The artwork for the house features two possessed cowboys wielding a hatchet and chains.
  • This marks the second original house announced for the event, following El Artista: A Spanish Haunting.
  • They join the previously announced IP-based houses – Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout – for this year’s event.

Halloween Arrives Early:

  • While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
  • Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
  • You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.

