Possessed Cowboys and Lava Demons Await at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
The second original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 34 has been revealed.
Halloween Horror Nights is making a trip to the Old West with the latest haunted house announcement for the Universal Orlando event.
What’s Happening:
- The second original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights – Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters – was announced via the event’s official X account.
- In this Old West town, all hell is breaking loose. Red-hot lava demons are trying to possess everyone, melting everything in their path.
- The artwork for the house features two possessed cowboys wielding a hatchet and chains.
- This marks the second original house announced for the event, following El Artista: A Spanish Haunting.
- They join the previously announced IP-based houses – Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout – for this year’s event.
Halloween Arrives Early:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
- Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Photos: Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit's Replacement Starts Construction at Universal Studios Florida
- Photos: Universal Studios Florida’s New Sweets Store Has Plenty of Tasty Treats
- Drones Return to Light Up the Sky in CineSational at Universal Studios Florida
- Universal Orlando Reveals Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days
- Photos / Video: A Horde of M3GANs Descend Upon Universal Studios Florida in Promotion of “M3GAN 2.0"
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning