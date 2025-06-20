Art Comes Alive in Horror Nights Orlando's New Haunted House El Artisa: A Spanish Haunting

Just off the heels of a new Friday the 13th-inspired maze coming to Horror Nights, Universal Orlando Resort has announced a new and original maze inspired by 19th century Spain.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Horror Nights Orlando has officially announced on X

The original house will take guests on a journey through 19th century Spain, inviting them into the country manor of a tortured artist.

When his art comes alive and possesses him, guests will find horrifying scares in every one of his creations.

El Artista joins Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Fallout for this year's event.

While not much is known about the new house, other than the freshly shared poster, Universal Studios Florida's event features outstanding original storylines every year and this new house sounds incredibly promising.

Halloween Arrives Early:

While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse

Fallout themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.

You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including tickets, here.

