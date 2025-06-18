Photos: Jason Universe Merchandise Arrives at Universal Orlando Ahead of Halloween Horror Nights

The third announcement for this year’s event now has its own merchandise.

Last week, Universal announced that Jason Voorhees from the iconic Friday the 13th film franchise is coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Now, horror fans can get their hands on some exclusive new merchandise.

Inside the Five & Dime at Universal Studios Florida, visitors to Universal Orlando can get the first exclusive merchandise from the new Jason Universe haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year.

Items include a t-shirt ($33.00) and camping mug, both featuring the iconic shape of Jason Voorhees.

There’s also a large graphic puzzle frame, which has add-on pieces for each franchise that has and will be revealed for this year’s event. So far, you can get puzzle pieces for Fallout and Jason Universe, retailing for $8.00 each.

Jason Universe will take guests at both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood on a vengeance tour throughout the summer camp to see where it all began, from the creaking floorboards of Jason’s ramshackle cabin to the decaying main lodge and the eerie forest that offers no refuge for his victims. Around every corner, fans will be inundated with infamous killer moments from Jason’s heinous homicidal career as he taunts and stalks his victims who learn too late that the legend is real.

Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Orlando, and September 4th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Hollywood.

More Halloween Horror Nights News: