Photos: Universal Studios Florida’s New Sweets Store Has Plenty of Tasty Treats

Universal Sweets recently opened near the entrance to the Universal Orlando Resort park.

Universal Studios Florida has added a much more prominent spot to grab candy, fudge and other sweets near the park’s entrance with the recent opening of the new Universal Sweets store.

Previously, there was a smaller candy counter, Studio Sweets, located inside the large Universal Studios Store. Now, Universal Sweets has opened across the street from that store in the spot once home to On Location, a gift shop that was originally primarily there as a film and camera shop.

A bevy of different sweet treats are located inside, including packaged items like Pez and bulk candy options.

The bakery counter has many items themed to Universal properties, including Shrek, Wicked, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Minions.

The store also sells a selection of regular gift items, including some t-shirts and plushies.

Now, is there any chance we get some in-store appearances from the diabolical Major Sweets, the recurring Halloween Horror Nights character from Universal Orlando’s 2022 and 2024 events, when HHN rolls around again? Just a suggestion, Uni!

More From Universal Orlando Resort: