Drones Return to Light Up the Sky in CineSational at Universal Studios Florida

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's King Kong climbing the empire state building!

Universal Studios Florida’s CineSational nighttime spectacular is back for another summer of movie magic. On top of the impressive projections and fountain effects, the show’s drones have returned once again for the seasonal entertainment offering.

The nighttime spectacular, which takes place on Universal Studios Florida’s central lagoon, explores epic films like Harry Potter, Jurassic World, Jaws, Shrek, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Back to the Future and more!

While the show premiered last year with drones, the feature has been absent since the show's Summer 2025 debut in April.

Including other entertainment options, movie anniversary and release celebrations and special merchandise, you won't want to miss out on the adventures that await at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, Volcano Bay, CityWalk and Epic Universe.

