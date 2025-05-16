Universal Orlando Resort Heats Up Summer with Returning Entertainment, Exclusive Eats, Limited-Time Merch, and Can’t-Miss Events

While we are just one week away from the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe, there is so much more to see and do this summer at Universal Orlando Resort outside of the new park.

What’s Happening:

The Discover Universal Blog

While Epic Universe is about to take Central Florida vacations to the next level, there is so much to see and do across Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and CityWalk.

Let’s take a look at some of the incredible offerings arriving for the summer season at Universal Orlando Resort.

Entertainment

Universal Megal Movie Parade (April 12-13)

Classic Universal Films such as Jurassic Park, Ghostbusters, Jaws and Trolls come to life at Universal Studios Florida in the Universal Mega Movie Parade. Originally premiering last year, the entertainment offering returns for another summer season of cinematic memories.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular (Select Dates April 14-August 24)

Also returning to Universal Studios Florida, the park's central lagoon comes to life with the sounds and sights of epic movie moments from Harry Potter, Jurassic World, and more. Watch as dancing fountains and pyrotechnics bring even more movie magic to your Universal Orlando Resort vacation.

Hogwarts Always (Select Dates April 14-August 24)

Celebrate the magical world of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure as Hogwarts Castle comes to life with Hogwarts Always. Experience as the facade of iconic Forbidden Journey attraction transforms into a journey through a year at Hogwarts, including a Quidditch Match and House Cup celebration.

Throughout the summer, Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate some of their upcoming film releases and attraction and film anniversaries with special merchandise and experiences.

The live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon hits theaters on June 13th, and to celebrate, Lost Continent’s Doc Sugure’s Desert Kebab House is transforming into a new retail experience.

An adorable shoulder plush version of Toothless will be one of the many products available during the popup.

As M3GAN 2.0 prepares to be rebooted for another terrifying tale, guests visiting Universal Studios Florida should keep their eye out for the killer doll. From June 10-30, M3GAN will make appearances throughout the park.

The film hits theaters on June 27.

Dinosaur fans can celebrate the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth (July 2nd) with new merchandise at Jurassic Outfitters and Dinostore as well as food and beverage offerings at The Burger Digs.

For those wanting an even more immersive Isla Nublar experience, try out a Jurassic World Kids’ Suite at Loews Royal Pacific Resort.

This summer both Jaws and Back to the Future celebrate major milestones, with Jaws turning 50 and Back to the Future celebrating its 40th.

The classic Universal films, both featuring unforgettable stories and scores, will have special merchandise offerings.

For Back to the Future, fans will be able to pick up several pieces of exclusive merchandise, including a license plate, apparel, and a hoverboard pouch.

Jaws is making an even bigger splash in the San Francisco area of Universal Studios Florida as it transforms into Amity.

Take a bit out of some limited-time food and beverage offers as well as exclusive merch celebrating the first-ever summer blockbuster.

Universal Islands of Adventure will also celebrate 15 years of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The revolutionary experience was the first of many Harry Potter theme park lands that now decorate Universal parks worldwide.

The experience really put the resort on the map when it officially welcomed witches, wizards, and muggles into Hogsmeade for the first time on June 18, 2010.

Starting in mid-June, a commemorative glass plaque will be available for purchase celebrating the anniversary.

Passholders will also have some exclusive perks this summer season, including: Passholder viewing area for Mega Movie Parade. Reserved seating areas at select dining locations. Exclusive menu items. Exclusive merchandise commemorating the 35th anniversary of Universal Studios Florida 3-Park Passholder early entry at Universal Volcano Bay.

Over in CityWalk, both the Summer Movies Series and Summer Music Series are returning.

During the Summer Movie Series fans will be able to enjoy Universal classics such as: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial : May 17 and 21 The Mummy : May 31 and June 4 The Fast and the Furious : June 7 and June 11 Kung Fu Panda : June 28 and July 2 Trolls : July 12 and 16 Shrek : July 26 and 30

The Summer Music Series will run on Saturdays from June 21 through August 9.

