Virtual Queue Vanquished for “Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry” at Universal Epic Universe
Universal Orlando’s new theme park does away with frustrating system as park approaches its grand opening.
The Universal Orlando Resort has said “Expelliarmus" to the virtual queue system for the new Universal Epic Universe attraction, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Epic Universe, operating in a test phase until its grand opening on May 22nd, made an exciting operational change today.
- The park is home to a new themed land from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the Ministry of Magic, which features a new ride called Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.
- The new attraction is a technical marvel, and our reporters who have experienced it have heralded it as the best Harry Potter ride throughout the three parks at the Universal Orlando Resort.
- During Universal Epic Universe’s soft opening, the attraction experienced lengthy downtimes and delayed openings, which helped make the park’s virtual queue system a guest dissatisfier.
- Starting today, Universal has done away with the virtual queue for Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, allowing guests to simply get in line.
- As you’d expect from one of the new park’s most in-demand experiences, wait times are long. Visitors should expect between a 2 and 3 hour wait time to help Harry Potter defeat Dolores Umbridge.
- We will be on hand during the Universal Epic Universe grand opening on May 22nd, so be sure to check out LaughingPlace.com for live coverage of the grand opening festivities!
