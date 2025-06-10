Photos: “How to Train Your Dragon” Takes Over The Lost Continent at Universal Islands of Adventure

The under-utilized area has been transformed in promotion of the live-action adaptation of “How to Train Your Dragon.”

Universal Orlando is promoting the release of the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon with a special takeover of The Lost Continent at Islands of Adventure.

Even though How to Train Your Dragon just got its very own themed land in the form of Isle of Berk at Universal Epic Universe, Universal has decided to promote the live-action adaptation inside Islands of Adventure. This special activation breathes new life into The Lost Continent, which currently has no attractions to its name, ever since Poseidon’s Fury closed in 2023.

Guests can take a photo with a Toothless photo op, who’s a little less animated than his counterpart over at Epic Universe.

This well themed display area showcases some props and costumes from the live-action film, such as both Hiccup and Astrid’s axe and shield.

One of the area’s gift shops has received a dragon training makeover, which fits quite nicely as a nod to the former Dueling Dragons roller coaster.

Here, guests will find a mixture of merchandise inspired by the live-action film and from Isle of Berk at Epic Universe.

How to Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters this Friday, June 13th, 2025.

More Universal Orlando News: