Photos: Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit's Replacement Starts Construction at Universal Studios Florida

Two months before the ride closes, work is already underway on whatever is coming next.

Even before Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit permanently closes at Universal Studios Florida in August, construction is already commencing on the attraction’s replacement.

The iconic Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster at Universal Orlando will be closing forever on August 18th, 2025. Nothing regarding any potential replacement for the attraction has been officially announced by Universal, but permits have been filed for construction of a proposed new attraction. And that construction seems to have already begun, as walls are up surrounding the old facade from the park’s former Ghostbusters-themed show.

In fact, signs on the walls specifically call out restoration of the Historic Engine 89 Firehouse, lending credence to the rumor that the replacement attraction could be themed to Ghostbusters.

Outside the park in CityWalk, a maze of construction walls are now in place in the area alongside the coaster, between Universal Studios Florida and the Hard Rock Cafe. From on board the attraction, you can see that dirt has been dug up in the area, preparing for some sort of construction.

Rumors indicate another large-scale roller coaster from manufacturer Intamin, possibly similar to the Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift coaster currently under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood, could be replacing Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit.

Whatever the future may hold, be sure to get in your last rides on Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit before it goes away forever on August 18th, 2025.

