"Wicked" Fans Rejoice: Elphaba and Glinda Return to Meeting Guests at Universal Orlando
Elphaba and Glinda are once again meeting guests at Wicked: The Experience – but only for a limited time!
Elphaba and Glinda are coming back to Universal Orlando, once again getting ready to meet with their adoring fans at Wicked: The Experience.
What’s Happening:
- Wicked: The Experience first opened at Universal Studios Florida last November, coinciding with the theatrical release of Wicked.
- During its initial opening period, guests were able to meet with Elphaba and Glinda from the film, in some truly stunning costumes.
- That offering quietly went away, and in the meantime, we’ve seen the two witches start to meet guests out west at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Now, Universal Orlando has confirmed that Elphaba and Glinda have returned to Wicked: The Experience, and they’ll be sticking around through August 10th, 2025.
- Wicked: The Experience transports guests into the fantastical Land of Oz, along the yellow brick road and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City.
- Fanciful costumes and props created by the designers from the film are on display as guests become immersed in spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate some of the most memorable moments of the film.
- Of course, you’ll find plenty of Wicked merchandise at this location as well, which you can see some of in our complete tour of the location from its opening.
Wicked For Good:
- Later this year, the second half of the Wicked story will be told in Wicked For Good, which hits theaters on November 21st, 2025.
- Teasers and posters have already revealed new costumes that Elphaba and Glinda will be wearing in the film. I for one am hoping we get to see the characters at the Universal parks don these costumes. That blue Glinda costume would look absolutely stunning!
- Surely the Universal marketing machine will jump into overdrive for the release of Wicked For Good, so I’m definitely intrigued to see what comes out of it!
More Universal Orlando News:
- Possessed Cowboys and Lava Demons Await at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights
- Photos: Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit's Replacement Starts Construction at Universal Studios Florida
- Drones Return to Light Up the Sky in CineSational at Universal Studios Florida
- Return to Camp Crystal Lake: Face Jason Voorhees at Halloween Horror Nights on Both Coasts This Fall
- Universal Orlando Reveals Return of Passholder Nights and Passholder Appreciation Days
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning