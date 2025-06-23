"Wicked" Fans Rejoice: Elphaba and Glinda Return to Meeting Guests at Universal Orlando

Elphaba and Glinda are once again meeting guests at Wicked: The Experience – but only for a limited time!

Elphaba and Glinda are coming back to Universal Orlando, once again getting ready to meet with their adoring fans at Wicked: The Experience.

What’s Happening:

Wicked: The Experience first opened at Universal Studios Florida last November, coinciding with the theatrical release of Wicked .

. During its initial opening period, guests were able to meet with Elphaba and Glinda from the film, in some truly stunning costumes.

That offering quietly went away, and in the meantime, we’ve seen the two witches start to meet guests out west at Universal Studios Hollywood

Now, Universal Orlando has confirmed that Elphaba and Glinda have returned to Wicked: The Experience, and they’ll be sticking around through August 10th, 2025.

Good news! Elphaba and Glinda are BACK at Wicked: The Experience at Universal Studios Florida now through August 10!



IG 📸 : rebpicunivrs pic.twitter.com/GkTfDdwLX8 — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) June 23, 2025

Wicked: The Experience transports guests into the fantastical Land of Oz, along the yellow brick road and into a variety of iconic Wicked locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City.

locations from Shiz University to the Emerald City. Fanciful costumes and props created by the designers from the film are on display as guests become immersed in spectacular scenic and theming that will recreate some of the most memorable moments of the film.

Of course, you’ll find plenty of Wicked merchandise at this location as well, which you can see some of in our complete tour of the location

Wicked For Good:

Later this year, the second half of the Wicked story will be told in Wicked For Good , which hits theaters on November 21st, 2025.

story will be told in , which hits theaters on November 21st, 2025. Teasers and posters have already revealed new costumes that Elphaba and Glinda will be wearing in the film. I for one am hoping we get to see the characters at the Universal parks don these costumes. That blue Glinda costume would look absolutely stunning!

Surely the Universal marketing machine will jump into overdrive for the release of Wicked For Good, so I’m definitely intrigued to see what comes out of it!

