Shrink Down to the Size of a Doll in a Twisted New Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights
The third original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 34 has been revealed.
There’s nothing creepier than dolls, and Halloween Horror Nights will be playing into that trope this year with another original haunted house.
What’s Happening:
- The third original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando – Dolls: Let’s Play Dead – was announced via the event’s official X account.
- In this creepy haunted house, you’ll become doll-sized and be hunted by toys that have been burnt, melded and stitched together by a twisted little girl.
- This marks the third original house announced for the event, following El Artista: A Spanish Haunting and Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters.
- They join the previously announced IP-based houses – Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout – for this year’s event.
Halloween Arrives Early:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
- Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
- And if you want some more creepy doll action before Horror Nights kicks off, then head to Universal Studios Florida now to catch a horde of M3GANs, who perform and meet daring guests.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUA62eJs4A4
