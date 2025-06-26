Enter if You Dare: Flesh-Eaters Await at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights

The announcements keep coming, with the fourth original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 34 revealed.

Things are about to go from bad to worse in the newly-revealed Grave of Flesh haunted house, coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando this fall.

What’s Happening:

Halloween Arrives Early:

  • While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
  • Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
  • You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.

