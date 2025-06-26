Enter if You Dare: Flesh-Eaters Await at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights
The announcements keep coming, with the fourth original haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights 34 revealed.
Things are about to go from bad to worse in the newly-revealed Grave of Flesh haunted house, coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando this fall.
What’s Happening:
- The fourth original haunted house for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando – Grave of Flesh – was announced via the event’s official X account.
- Welcome to your funeral, where it’s about to go from bad to worse. You’ll enter the underworld and be hunted by flesh-eaters for eternity.
- This marks the fourth original house announced for the event, following El Artista: A Spanish Haunting, Hatchet and Chains: Demon Bounty Hunters, and Dolls: Let’s Play Dead.
- They join the previously announced IP-based houses – Jason Un1v3rse, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Fallout – for this year’s event.
Halloween Arrives Early:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, new Jason Un1v3rse merchandise has arrived at the resort ahead of the event.
- Fallout-themed items were also released earlier this month, giving fans a head start on their spooky season fun.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
More Universal Orlando News:
- Epic Universe "Custom Interaction" Coming to 8th Annual Fandom Party in San Diego
- "Wicked" Fans Rejoice: Elphaba and Glinda Return to Meeting Guests at Universal Orlando
- Photos: Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit's Replacement Starts Construction at Universal Studios Florida
- Photos: Universal Studios Florida’s New Sweets Store Has Plenty of Tasty Treats
- Drones Return to Light Up the Sky in CineSational at Universal Studios Florida
Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning