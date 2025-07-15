Dance with Death: Vampires Infiltrate a Masquerade Ball at Halloween Horror Nights 34
When the masks drop, will you be the next victim?
Bloodthirsty vampires lurk in the second scare zone announced for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Following yesterday’s announcement of the first scare zone for HHN 34 – The Origins of Horror – Universal Orlando has revealed the second zone.
- In Masquerade: Dance with Death, you’re invited to a masquerade ball where bloodthirsty vampires lurk behind ornate disguises. When their masks fall, you’ll become their prey.
- The five original haunted houses announced for this year’s event are:
- They’re joined by four IP-based houses:
- Usually there are 10 haunted houses at the event, so this leaves just 1 yet to be announced – which will most likely be IP-based.
- Halloween Horror Nights takes place August 29th through November 2nd, 2025 at Universal Studios Florida.
Get Your HHN Swag Ahead of Time:
- While Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t officially kick off until August 29th, merchandise for all of the IP-based houses is already available, such as Jason Un1v3rse and Fallout.
- Some of these items, in addition to a “Never Go Alone" collection, are available online from the Universal Orlando online store.
- You can learn more about Halloween Horror Nights Orlando, including ticket options, here.
