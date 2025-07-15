Dance with Death: Vampires Infiltrate a Masquerade Ball at Halloween Horror Nights 34

When the masks drop, will you be the next victim?

Bloodthirsty vampires lurk in the second scare zone announced for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

Following yesterday’s announcement of the first scare zone for HHN 34 – The Origins of Horror

In Masquerade: Dance with Death, you’re invited to a masquerade ball where bloodthirsty vampires lurk behind ornate disguises. When their masks fall, you’ll become their prey.

